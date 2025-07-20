Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $309,000 in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 831.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 636.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 39.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SFL had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.41%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

