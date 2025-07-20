Calton & Associates Inc. Has $870,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIP stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

