Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

