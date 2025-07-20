Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 386,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,003 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.