California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

