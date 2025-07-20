Brother Industries (BRTHY) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brother Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.76 billion $361.54 million 12.05 Brother Industries Competitors $3.72 billion $270.32 million 6.73

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Brother Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 6.24% 7.88% 5.89% Brother Industries Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Dividends

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brother Industries pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 32.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brother Industries beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

