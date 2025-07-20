Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $30,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $134,790.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,817,128.75. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $129.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.60% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.