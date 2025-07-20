Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the period. Royce Small-Cap Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Royce Small-Cap Trust worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6,938.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $325,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,592.48. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Small-Cap Trust stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

