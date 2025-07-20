Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 275.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter.

JOF opened at $9.63 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

