Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000.

GGZ stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

