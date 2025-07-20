Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter.

PAPR stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

