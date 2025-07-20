Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 131,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $973,792.56. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 3,166,625 shares in the company, valued at $23,464,691.25. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.