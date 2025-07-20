Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.39% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $668,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Up 0.2%

PSFM stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

