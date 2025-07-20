Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,282 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 70,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 2,211.0% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 346,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 331,789 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 341,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 689,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

