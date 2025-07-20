Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90,436 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%.

In other abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $145,135.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,017,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,352,920.69. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,844 shares of company stock valued at $464,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.