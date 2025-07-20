Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 8.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.