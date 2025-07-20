Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 6.3%

BATS FMAR opened at $45.10 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

