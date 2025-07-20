Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.86 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

