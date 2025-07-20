Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,345 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals comprises about 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

