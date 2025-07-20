Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $797.49 million, a P/E ratio of -312.90 and a beta of 1.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.