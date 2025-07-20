BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 7,132 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $76,954.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,547,694 shares in the company, valued at $49,069,618.26. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,933 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $52,980.42.

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,385 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $502,349.55.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,505 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $156,363.90.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,116 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $153,299.76.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,849 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $279,944.67.

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $33,196.98.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $335,469.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $381,356.79.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

