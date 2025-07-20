BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.0% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $465.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.