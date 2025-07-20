BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2%

EELV opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

