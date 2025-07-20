BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $448.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

