BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.94.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $339.88 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

