Bingham Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.53.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $299.22 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

