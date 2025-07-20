Bingham Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

JNJ opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.