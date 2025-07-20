BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.00. 50,989,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 88,794,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.46.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 57.83% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,860.40. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,987 shares of company stock valued at $614,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,325,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 534,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $3,811,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

