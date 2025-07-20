Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of V opened at $348.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.82 and its 200-day moving average is $343.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

