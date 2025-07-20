Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 68,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,347,021.58. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,201,832 shares of company stock worth $61,414,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after acquiring an additional 898,115 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,960,000. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,884,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

