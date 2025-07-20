Barclays Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 723,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

