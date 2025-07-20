Barclays Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $81.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.
Baidu Stock Up 0.3%
Institutional Trading of Baidu
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 143.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.