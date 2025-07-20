Bank Stocks To Follow Now – July 19th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo & Company, American Express, and Citigroup are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent an ownership stake in companies offering financial services such as deposit taking, lending, and wealth management. Holders of these shares can earn returns through dividends and share‐price appreciation. Because banks’ profits depend heavily on interest‐rate levels, credit performance, and regulatory changes, bank stocks tend to be sensitive to economic and policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.26. 50,428,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,504,546. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $291.22. 12,206,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average of $257.92.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.33. 48,220,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,515,517. The stock has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,552,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $97.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. 21,202,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,438,423. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,726. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. 16,590,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

