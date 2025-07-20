Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

