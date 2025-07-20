Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.2%

CAKE opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,168. The trade was a 51.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

