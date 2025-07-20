Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 230.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 97,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

