Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Avista Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.76%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.