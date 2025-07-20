Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

