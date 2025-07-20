Bailard Inc. Makes New $510,000 Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steelcase by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,425,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,802,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 223,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,024,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 275,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 208.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 955,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $127,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.18 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCS

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.