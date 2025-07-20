Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Herc by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,786,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after acquiring an additional 508,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Herc by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,286,000 after acquiring an additional 208,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Herc by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

HRI opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.86. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 24.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.36%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

