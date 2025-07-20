Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE GE opened at $263.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $272.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.06. The stock has a market cap of $280.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

