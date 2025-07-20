Bailard Inc. Has $661,000 Position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SWX stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.