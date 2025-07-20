Bailard Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

FDP opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

