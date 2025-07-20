Bailard Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SkyWest by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 618.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $1,763,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,520. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

SkyWest Trading Down 1.2%

SKYW opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

