Bailard Inc. Has $432,000 Position in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4,451.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

GRC stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $163.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

