Bailard Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,385,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,405.5% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

