Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $193.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.70.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.