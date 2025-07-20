Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 8,000 Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 464.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.