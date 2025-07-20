Bailard Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novem Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

