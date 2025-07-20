Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,900 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Vimeo worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,194,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 983,198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VMEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vimeo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Vimeo Trading Down 0.3%

VMEO opened at $3.95 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.